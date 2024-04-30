International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 48.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.