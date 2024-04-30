International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.
