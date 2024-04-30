Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $508.12

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 508.12 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.52). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.52), with a volume of 389,075 shares traded.

Investec Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 508.12.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

