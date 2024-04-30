Investors Buy Large Volume of Community Health Systems Put Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 2,751 put options.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

