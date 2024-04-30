J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CEO John N. Roberts Acquires 6,200 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

