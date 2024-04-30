JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $555.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

