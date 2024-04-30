JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.