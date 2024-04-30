JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.65% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,646,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

