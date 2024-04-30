Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

