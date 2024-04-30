Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 51.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Kellanova by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Kellanova by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter worth $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

