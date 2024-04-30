Kenvue (KVUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Kenvue has set its FY guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

