KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $722.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $713.93 on Monday. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.00. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.7% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.