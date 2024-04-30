KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $722.26.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $713.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

