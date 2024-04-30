Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.88. Klabin shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 13,213 shares trading hands.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin shares are going to split on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin ( OTCMKTS:KLBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Klabin S.A. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.