Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$22.87. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 13,184 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.97.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

