Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,459 shares of company stock worth $1,544,491. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

