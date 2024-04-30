Libra Wealth LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 66,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

