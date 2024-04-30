Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $18.68 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

