Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Director M Chad Crow Purchases 71,429 Shares

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of Loar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loar Stock Performance

Loar stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $52.85.

