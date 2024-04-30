Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $482,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

