Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $492,000 Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Up 1.1 %

SGH opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $970.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.