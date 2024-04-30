Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,600 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

