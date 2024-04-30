M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Susan E. Krohne Sells 9,000 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.