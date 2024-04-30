Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Integer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

