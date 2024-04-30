Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

