MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 66,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

