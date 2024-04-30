mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$5.74. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 14,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.40.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

