Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin Sells 52,436 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Andrew Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

