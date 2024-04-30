Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.62

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.62 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.39). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.39), with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mulberry Group

In related news, insider Thierry Andretta purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,088.18). Corporate insiders own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

