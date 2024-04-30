Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.