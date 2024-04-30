Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.23

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.23 and traded as high as $95.26. Nelnet shares last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 67,201 shares traded.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Nelnet

Nelnet Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.