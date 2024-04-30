New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares trading hands.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a PE ratio of -816.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08.

About New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO)

(Get Free Report)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.