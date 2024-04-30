New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

