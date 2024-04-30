New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.85 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.