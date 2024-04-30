New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

