New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,552 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Alcoa worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,557,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 585,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 194,854 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $38.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

