New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,113 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 644,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

