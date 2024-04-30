New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,331 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 746,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 141,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.