New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,358 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 100,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PFG opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

