New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,184 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,777,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

