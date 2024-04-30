New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,312 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Columbia Sportswear worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 224,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

COLM stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

