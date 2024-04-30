New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,956 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Azenta worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 558.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Azenta by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

