New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $736,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPM opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $555.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

