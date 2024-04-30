New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 553,271 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Apple worth $2,917,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 123,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 351,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apple by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 820,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.