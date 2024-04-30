NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.79

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.79 and traded as low as C$11.08. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 117,979 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.79.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other NFI Group news, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Insiders have bought a total of 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

