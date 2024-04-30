NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. NGEx Resources shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 54,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

