Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nikola Stock Up 1.5 %

NKLA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $885.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nikola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.