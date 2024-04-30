Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 185 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $857.43 and its 200-day moving average is $640.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

