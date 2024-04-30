North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.36

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.36 and traded as high as C$39.58. North West shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 53,160 shares trading hands.

Get North West alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWC

North West Stock Performance

North West Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.