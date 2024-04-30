Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 517,591 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $161.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

